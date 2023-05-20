Iran executes three linked to Amini protests

TEHRAN: Iranian authorities on Friday executed three men convicted of violence against the Islamic republic´s security forces during protests triggered by Mahsa Amini´s death in custody last year, the judiciary said.
Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubi were convicted of “moharebeh”, or “war against God”, for drawing a gun during a demonstration in the central city of Isfahan, leading to the deaths of three members of the security forces, the judiciary´s Mizan Online news website said.
Iran witnessed waves of nationwide protests following the September 16 death of 22-year-old Amini, an Iranian Kurd who had been arrested for an alleged breach of strict dress rules for women. During the protests, which Tehran generally labelled as foreign-instigated “riots”, thousands of Iranians were arrested and hundreds killed including dozens of security forces.
