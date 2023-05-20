Russia recruited over 100,000 troops in 2023: Medvedev

MOSCOW: More than 100,000 people have enlisted in the Russian army this year, former president Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday, as Moscow seeks to recruit volunteers for its offensive in Ukraine.

Moscow has conducted an aggressive military recruitment campaign in recent months as Kyiv gears up for an offensive after months of stalemate in eastern Ukraine. “Between January 1 and May 19, 117,400 people have been accepted into the ranks of the armed forces on a contractual basis and as part of our voluntary formations,” Medvedev said. Mededev, who is now deputy chairman of the Kremlin´s Security Council, said Russian officials were continuing to recruit soldiers on contract.