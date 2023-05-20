Sudan’s Burhan sacks rival paramilitary general

KHARTOUM: Sudan´s de facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Friday sacked his deputy-turned-rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, after more than a month of deadly fighting between forces loyal to the two generals.

Since April 15, hundreds have died and more than one million have been displaced amid the conflict between Sudan´s army, led by Burhan, and Daglo´s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces following a power struggle over the RSF´s integration into the regular military.

The pair had shared power within a governing council since launching a joint coup in October 2021 that derailed Sudan´s fragile moves toward civilian rule, with Burhan as president and Daglo serving as deputy.