Zelensky says ‘some’ Arab leaders turned ‘blind eye’ to Russian invasion

JEDDAH/ WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused some Arab leaders of ignoring the horrors of Russia´s invasion of his country during a speech on Friday at an Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia.

“Unfortunately, there are some in the world and here, among you, who turn a blind eye to those cages and illegal annexations,” Zelensky told summit attendees, urging them to “take an honest look” at the war.

Zelensky´s surprise trip to the summit in the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah was his first to the Middle East since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

An Arab League official told AFP the invitation came from Saudi Arabia, not the bloc itself. Saudi officials did not respond to a request for comment.

The summit also marks the return to the Arab League of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a staunch Russian ally who was suspended in 2011 over his country´s violent crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators, which led to civil war.

Zelensky highlighted how the war in Ukraine has affected Muslims in the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

“Crimea was the first to suffer under the Russian occupation and until now most of those who are subjected to repression in occupied Crimea are Muslims,” he said.

Zelensky also thanked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for supporting Ukraine´s “territorial integrity”, and called for unity “in saving people from the cages of Russian prison”.

Zelensky flew to Saudi Arabia on a French government plane arriving from Poland, the French ambassador to Saudi Arabia said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden told G7 leaders that Washington will support providing advanced warplanes including F-16s to Ukraine and will back efforts to train Kyiv´s pilots, a senior White House official said on Friday.

It signals a major breakthrough for Kyiv, which has repeatedly -- and until recently unsuccessfully -- pushed its Western supporters to agree to provide high-tech jets as it fights to fend off Russia´s more than year-long invasion.

Biden, who is in Japan for the G7 summit, said the United States “will support a joint effort with our allies and partners to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighter aircraft, including F-16s, to further strengthen and improve the capabilities of the Ukrainian Air Force,” the official said.

“As the training takes place over the coming months, our coalition of countries participating in this effort will decide when to actually provide jets, how many we will provide, and who will provide them.”

Momentum has been building for providing high-tech warplanes to Ukraine, but US support is especially key, as it legally has to approve the reexport of equipment purchased by allies, including F-16 jets.

Earlier this week, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte pledged to build an “international coalition” to provide fighter jet support for Ukraine.

After visiting Sunak at his Chequers country estate outside London on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was “very positive” about creating a “jets coalition” in his country´s war with Russia.

Sunak said on Monday that the UK was preparing to open a flight school to train Ukrainian pilots, and French President Emmanuel Macron also offered to do so but ruled out sending war planes to Kyiv.

Previously, US opposition to providing advanced jets centered around the long timeline and high price of doing so, with officials saying there were more cost-effective means to aid Kyiv´s air defence.

Last month, top US military officer General Mark Milley argued that ground-based defenses were a better option.