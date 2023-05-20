Imran in hospital for stomach pain

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan arrived at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore on Saturday, urgently seeking medical attention for persistent stomach pain, Geo News reported.
The former cricketer-turned-politician has been experiencing discomfort since the afternoon, prompting his visit to the renowned medical facility in search of a diagnosis and treatment.
Upon his arrival at the medical facility in the early hours of Saturday, Imran Khan was swiftly attended to by a team of specialised doctors. The medical professionals initiated a comprehensive examination to determine the underlying cause of his abdominal discomfort. Preliminary tests and evaluations are currently underway to aid in the diagnosis. As the medical examination of Imran Khan at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital progresses, updates regarding his condition are expected to be provided by the hospital authorities or his spokesperson in due course.
