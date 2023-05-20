Waqar Chohan to head KP NAB

ISLAMABAD: In a major reshuffle in the National Accountability Bureau, NAB Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed has approved some major transfers and postings including appointment of Waqar Ahmed Chohan as director general of the bureau in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Waqar Ahmed Chohan, a Grade-21 officer of the Police Services of Pakistan, who also served as Director FIA and recently came to NAB on deputation has been appointed as Director General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in place of Nauman Aslam. Nauman Aslam has been posted in Awareness and Prevention Division at Headquarters.

Izhar Ahmed posted as Director (BS-20) at NAB Headquarters has been transferred to NAB Karachi. Muhammad Abbaidullah Azam, who was posted as a Director (BS-20) at NAB Rawalpindi has been transferred to T&E Division NAB Headquarters. Muhammad Asghar Additional Director (BS-19), who was posted at NAB Rawalpindi has been transferred to NAB Sukkur.

Ziaullah Khan, Additional Director (BS-19), posted to NAB Lahore has been transferred to Operations Division NAB Headquarters. Mudasir Nayab, Deputy Director (BS-18), was transferred to Operations Division NAB Headquarters from NAB Rawalpindi. Muhammad Shazeb Durrani, Assistant Director (BS-17) was transferred to Operations Division from NAB Rawalpindi.