PM to unveil foreign policy initiatives on Monday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will make a significant announcement about his government’s foreign policy initiatives on Monday during his address to the National Assembly. He will also brief the National Assembly on his visit to Iran. Highly placed sources told The News on Friday that the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz and Iranian President Sayyid Ebrahim Raisolsadati was first highest echelon meeting in ten years. The world especially West and the United States kept close watch on the interaction of the two leaders. The top leaders of Pakistan and Iran inaugurated an electricity transmission line and the first border market. Shehbaz assured Raisi that Pakistan would do its best to improve security along the Iranian border. He extended an invitation to Raisi to visit Pakistani, which was accepted by the later. Shehbaz’s visit is the first of its kind since 2013, when the two nations signed an agreement allowing Pakistan to import Iranian gas despite American opposition. Tehran at the time said, “the West has no right to block the project.”

The agreement could not be implemented because of US sanctions on Iran. Riyad and Tehran, long-time rivals, restored ties earlier this year in a Chinese-brokered agreement, the move was welcomed by Pakistan. Pakistan has been maintaining close ties with both the countries. The sources said that Prime Minister Shehbaz would take the National Assembly into confidence about his meeting with Iran’s leader and the developments took place during the visit.