Saturday May 20, 2023
National

Policeman killed in Mastung

By APP
May 20, 2023

QUETTA: A police cop was killed in an attack by armed men on a polio team in Kili Kariz, a suburb of Mastung district here Friday, officials of the district administration told. They said the armed men, opened fire on a polio team killing the police cop Shahzad Ahmed Bangulzai on the spot.