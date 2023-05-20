Man who stole radio station gate arrested

PESHAWAR: Police have arrested the main accused involved in attacking the gate of state-run radio and selling it out for Rs9,000. It was learnt that investigators have arrested Umar, a local youth, for involvement in the attack on the main gate of the state-run radio. The accused was said to have sold the gate for Rs9,000 to a local shop that has been recovered. Raids are being conducted in different parts of the province for the arrest of all those involved in attacks on public and private properties in KP during the protests last week.