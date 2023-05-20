Gas cylinder blast: Khairpur in grip of shock over deaths of six family members

SUKKUR: Citizens of Khairpur expressed regret over the poor governance and apathy of the administration, which failed to visit the family whose six members were killed in a cylinder explosion.
Three days ago, a fire engulfed a house when an LGP gas cylinder connected to a generator exploded at a pharmacy located next to the house resulting in the deaths of six family members. The wave of sorrow gripped the entire neighbourhood when the bodies reached Khairpur from Karachi.
QUETTA: A police cop was killed in an attack by armed men on a polio team in Kili Kariz, a suburb of Mastung district...
LAHORE: The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan will launch the Pakistan Bachao March from Karachi to Islamabad on May 22, said...
PESHAWAR: Police have arrested the main accused involved in attacking the gate of state-run radio and selling it out...
MULTAN: Activists of Sunni Ulema Council staged a protest against May 9 vandalism and strongly condemned burning of...
KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency’s Cybercrime Wing Karachi booked and arrested four persons for allegedly...
ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Friday said eight Pakistanis were dead and six others injured in an unfortunate fire...