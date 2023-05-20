Gas cylinder blast: Khairpur in grip of shock over deaths of six family members

SUKKUR: Citizens of Khairpur expressed regret over the poor governance and apathy of the administration, which failed to visit the family whose six members were killed in a cylinder explosion.

Three days ago, a fire engulfed a house when an LGP gas cylinder connected to a generator exploded at a pharmacy located next to the house resulting in the deaths of six family members. The wave of sorrow gripped the entire neighbourhood when the bodies reached Khairpur from Karachi.