Cabinet didn’t discuss banning PTI: Kaira

LALAMUSA: Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has said banning the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has not yet been discussed in the cabinet. Talking to media here on Friday, he said banning political parties was not a good move but those who committed crimes should be punished. If the Supreme Court of Pakistan had not interfered in the political process, negotiations might have been successful by this time. If Imran Khan admits his mistakes and wants to move towards negotiations, maybe there will be a way. “I do not support the ‘minus-Imran Khan’ formula,” he said.
