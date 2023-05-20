UAE business delegation meets Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: A UAE business delegation on Friday met Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to discuss opportunities in various sectors. Headed by Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook al Maktoum, a member of the UAE ruling family, the delegation explored investment opportunities in trade, ports and shipping industries of Pakistan.

Sheikh Ahmed said he is visiting Pakistan in less than two months again to give further momentum to UAE’s investment in Pakistan. The office of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum has a portfolio of privately held group of companies with a focus on infrastructure, energy and agriculture. Prime Minister Sharif assured that every possible government support would be extended to UAE investors.

Federal minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Ishaq Dar, minister for maritime affairs Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari, special advisors Dr. Jehanzeb Khan, Syed Tariq Fatemi and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The UAE’s ambassador to Pakistan Hammad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi was also present in the meeting.