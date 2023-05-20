Better health facilities to masses top priority: minister

LAHORE: Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram said that providing better health facilities to the people is the first priority of the Punjab government. He said this while addressing the second Joint External Evaluation Pakistan 2023 seminar organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Ministry of National Health and Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare at a local hotel on Friday.

Caretaker Provincial Minister of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Dr Jamal Nasir and Special Secretary Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Syed Wajid Ali Shah were the guests of honour.

Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan, DG Rescue Dr Rizwan Naseer, DG Health Services Dr Ilyas Gondal, Dr Jamshed in charge of World Health Organization Punjab, Dr Zarfashan Tahir, Dr Salman from Ministry of National Health, Director EPI Dr Mukhtar Awan, Dr Anwar Janjua from Punjab Healthcare Commission, Dr Gulzar, Dr Naeem Majeed from Health Department also attended the seminar. A large number of officers and medical experts from foreign countries also participated the event.

Addressing the event, Dr Javed Akram said that a coordinated action plan must be developed to protect the people of Pakistan from dangerous diseases. Today, the whole world is using modern research and technology to prevent dangerous diseases. The disease has no border or red line, prevention is always better than cure, Dr Javed Akram said.

He said according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, 24/7 primary angioplasty facilities have been provided to patients in all cardiology hospitals. Plans to provide better health facilities to the people should not be for a short time but forever. Plans should always be made on a scientific basis. He said that Children's Hospital Lahore is the largest hospital in the world in terms of treating children. Implementation is fundamental to improving health systems.

Dr Jamal Nasir congratulated the WHO, the Ministry of National Health and the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare and all the stakeholders for organizing the seminar.

plan for Lahore Parking Company: Punjab Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad has directed for formulating a strategic and business plan for the Lahore Parking Company for its self-sustainability besides presenting proposals for organising the city’s parking system in line with the model in developed countries. He was talking to the newly appointed CEO of Lahore Parking Company, Bilal Feroze, who called on him on Friday.

The minister also asked to review proposals for computerisation of parking company as well as its out sourcing keeping in view the future requirements. The minister directed for zero-tolerance against those involved in overcharging of fee at designated parking sites. He asked for stern penal action against those who rob citizens in the name of parking fee.

Ibrahim Murad directed that transparency should be ensured in the affairs of the parking company and an inquiry should be conducted against irregularities in the affairs of the organization. He told that the design of parking tickets has been changed. Those who rob citizens by issuing old parking tickets should be handed over to the police. He said that parking fee rates should be displayed prominently at parking sites. The parking fee rate can be found from the QR code of the parking tickets as well, he added. The minister directed that parking fee should be collected as per the rate fixed by the government. Those who do not deposit the parking fee in the government treasury should be dealt with strictly. It was informed that the parking fee for a motorcycle was Rs10 per trip while for a car it is Rs30. Citizens have been advised not to pay beyond these rates.