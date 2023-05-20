Sunni Ulema Council stages protest against PTI vandalism

MULTAN: Activists of Sunni Ulema Council staged a protest against May 9 vandalism and strongly condemned burning of public properties and corps commander’s house and demanded the government take stern action against the law violators.
On the appeal of council chief Maulana Muhammad Ahmad Ludhianvi, the arson attack was strongly condemned in the gatherings of Jamia Masjid Madani in Multan. Maulana Fayyaz Usmani, khateeb of Chowk Kumharanwala, told the gathering that rioting in the name of protest could not be allowed.
The manner in which the memorials of the martyrs were desecrated made the entire nation bow down their heads in shame.
Maulana Khaliq Dad, the imam at Allah Wali Masjid protested in his Friday sermon and said the country was being used as a cover for political conflict. He said working on the agenda of the enemies could not be tolerated under any circumstances. Attacking sensitive installations blindly in the lust for power was highly condemnable, he said.
Speaking at Jamia Masjid Abdullah Bin Masood, Maulana Muhammad Tahir said the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army are worthy of praise. They expressed full solidarity with the Pakistan Army. Those who attack soldiers and private property did not deserve any concession, he added.
