JI rallies condemn suicide attack on Sirajul Haq

PESHAWAR: The activists of Jamaat-e-Islami on Friday staged demonstrations across the province to condemn the suicide attack on their party chief Sirajul Haq in Zhob, Balochistan, in which he remained safe but five of his party members sustained serious injuries.

The reports of the suicide bombing went viral on social media as condemnation of the n act poured in from all segments of society. Provincial president of Jamaat-e-Islami Prof Ibrahim Khan termed the incident as sorrowful and a cowardly act. He said that the law-and-order situation in the country was worsening. “No one is safe in the country.”

He urged the Balochistan government to conduct an impartial inquiry into the incident and award an exemplary punishment to perpetrators.Meanwhile, JI workers across the province took to streets and staged protest demonstrations to condemn the incident.

In the provincial metropolis, the JI workers gathered at main GT Road and staged a protest demonstration. They were led by provincial and district office bearers of the party including Hamdullah Jan Bhudni, Hidayatullah Khan, Sohaibuddin Kakakhel, Sirajuddin Qureshi, Tariq Mateen, Khalid Gul Mohmand and others.

The protesters were holding banners, placards and party flags. They were chanting slogans against the perpetrators of the heinous act and in support of Sirajul Haq. The speakers on the occasion strongly condemned the rulers for what they termed its inability to ensure protection of the lives of the people.