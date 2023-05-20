Dean of UoP reinstated

PESHAWAR: The University of Peshawar has reinstated Prof Dr Yaseen Iqbal as dean of the faculty of numerical and physical sciences.

A notification to this effect was issued on Friday. The notification stated: “In compliance with the decision of the Peshawar High Court, the de-notification order of Prof Dr Yaseen Iqbal from the position of dean, faculty of physical and numerical sciences dated December 30, 2022 is hereby withdrawn and his deanship notification dated October 20, 2021 stands intact.”