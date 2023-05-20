Bail applications of 12 terror convicts turned down

PESHAWAR: Bail applications of 12 terrorists, arrested by the Counter Terrorism Department in six different cases, have been rejected by the courts.

An official said the CTD has embarked upon improving the quality of investigation and prosecution of cases of terrorism, which were neglected areas until now, with the aim of enhancing the rate of conviction, which is at the lowest ebb of 11%.

Improved quality of investigation and prosecution is evident from the average number of days of remand of physical custody of accused by the courts, said an official. He added that the average was only 1.4 days last year, which has now gone up to 7 days on average now. “In two cases, it went up to 40 days. It manifests the growing trust of courts in investigation of cases by the CTD. Similarly, rejection of bail petitions of 12 accused in 6 cases by the Anti-Terrorism Courts and those by the Peshawar High Court testifies that the quality of investigation by the CTD is showing improvement,” said a senior official.

He added that these included the facilitators of the Takhta Beg suicide attack, facilitators of various groups operating in different parts of Peshawar, Khyber and other districts.