Wapda chairman for timely completion of energy projects

HARIPUR: Wapda, Lt Gen (retd) Sajjad Ghani on Friday stressed the need for completion of energy projects as per schedule and said that green, clean and affordable electricity was important to rationalise tariff and stabilise the economy.

“This necessitates timely completion of hydropower projects,” he told a gathering during his visit to the Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project. Masood Ahmed from the World Bank, Member (Power) WAPDA Jamil Akhtar and GM (Power) Tarbela Nasru Minallah were also present on the occasion.

The chairman urged the project management to gear up their efforts and complete Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project as per schedule. The GM Tarbela Dam Zakir Ateeq, PD Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project and representatives of the consultants and the contractor, made a detailed presentation on progress of the project. It was briefed that construction activities were underway on five sites. Recovery plan to match the completion schedule of the project was also discussed in detail during the briefing. It was informed that the electricity generation from the project would start in 2025.

Earlier, the chairman witnessed construction work on various sites including intake, penstock and outlet, power house, tailrace culvert and switch yard. Wapda is constructing Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project on Tunnel No. 5 of Tarbela Dam. The World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) are providing financial assistance for the project to the tune of $ 390 million and $ 300 million, respectively.

Cumulative generation capacity of the project stands at 1530MW with three generating units of 510 MW each. The project will provide 1.347 billion units of environment friendly and low-cost hydel electricity to the National Grid on average every year. With completion of Tarbela 5th Extension, installed capacity at Tarbela Dam will increase from 4888 MW to 6418 MW.

The Wapda also visited the intake structure of Tarbela 4th Extension Hydel Power Station and discussed operation and maintenance (O&M) activities of the power station. Commissioned in 2018 with funding from the World Bank, the 1410 MW-Tarbela 4th Extension Hydel Power Station has so far provided 18.67 billion units of electricity to the national grid.