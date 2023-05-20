Two shot dead in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Two persons were shot dead over an old enmity in Ahmedkhel village, police officials said Friday.
Kiramatullah reported to the police that he along with Farmanullah, Matiuallah, Humayun and Sulaiman were returning from Shah Hassankhel village on separate bikes when Nadir Khan and Naveedullah, residents of Issakkhel village, appeared on roadside at Ahmedkhel village.
He said that the accused opened fire on the rear bike on which Farmanullah and Matiuallah, residents of Abbakhel, were riding, killing both of them on the spot.He added that the accused also took away his bike while he sustained injuries.The motive behind the dual murder was stated to be an old blood feud.
