Closure of health facility triggers protest in Upper Kohistan

MANSEHRA: A large number of people on Friday blocked the Karakoram Highway to traffic for many hours against the closure of the only healthcare facility at Dasu in Upper Kohistan.

“The government had handed over this only healthcare facility to a non-governmental organisation, Nida Pakistan, under the Public-Private Partnership. However, the facility was down after the doctors, paramedical staff and other staff was denied salary over the last five consecutive months,” Maulana Waliullah Tauhidi, a prayer leader of a local mosque, told protesters at Dasu.

Led by Tauhidi, the protesters raised slogans against the Nida Pakistan, a non-governmental organisation.The passengers travelling between Khyber Pakhtun- khwa and Gilgit-Baltistan and intra-district remained stuck during the blockade of the main artery for hours.

Tauhidi said Nida Pakistan, which had signed a memorandum of understanding to provide free healthcare services to patients taken to the DHQ hospital, withheld salaries of the doctors, paramedics and other staff for the last five consecutive months.

Tauhidi also demanded the chief minister hold an inquiry into whether funds meant for the facility were embezzled.Another local, Maulana Abdul Aziz said they would block the KKH for the indefinite period if the issue was not solved on priority basis.

Fazl Haq, another local, told the gathering that the locals couldn’t afford treatment at private healthcare facilities and urged the government to take notice of the situation.