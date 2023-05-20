Minister assures to support tribal journalists

BARA: Caretaker Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Manzoor Khan Afridi on Friday said that the tribal journalists had rendered sacrifices in the days of militancy and they would be supported. He was talking to the office-bearers of Bara Press Club, led by its president Munir Khan Afridi, at his office.

The office-bearers of the Bara Press Club informed the minister that the tribal journalists have been facing a host of problems after the merger of the ex-Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.They demanded the provincial minister to play a role for the welfare of the tribal journalists.

While appreciating the sacrifices of tribal journalists, the provincial minister said that during terrorism, tribal journalists had rendered sacrifices in the line of duty. The minister said several tribal journalists including Nasrullah Afridi and Mehboob Shah Afridi had been martyred when militancy was at its peak in Khyber district.

The minister assured that the rights of tribal journalists would be protected and they would be given incentives like other journalists of the province.Manzoor Afridi added that the government’s priority was to provide all facilities to the tribal people as they suffered in militancy.

Bara Press Club general secretary Zakirullah Afridi, vice-president Saeedullah Afridi, finance secretary Jehanzeb Afridi and senior journalist Mohammad Saleem Afridi were also present on the occasion.