Seminar on HIV, medical camp held in Upper SW

WANA: On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Upper South Waziristan Ashfaq Khan, District Youth Affairs Department, Health Department and civil administration organised an HIV awareness seminar and free medical camp in Kotkai area.

On the occasion, District Youth Officer Sardar Ali Wazir said that Dr Humayun Mehsud and his team examined around 150 patients, including children, elderly, women and youth, and provided them free medicines for 17 diseases.

Sardar Ali informed the local people about HIV prevention measures during the HIV awareness campaign and said that HIV screening would be conducted in Upper South Waziristan in the coming days so that people could be protected from the dangerous disease.

Later, Lt Col Farooq Azam also visited the camp and praised the organisers of the event. He said every person and department working on the ground for the residents of Waziristan should be encouraged so that they can play a key role for the welfare of the local population.

The local residents and tribal elders present at the camp thanked and demanded the health department to expedite the HIV awareness campaign.