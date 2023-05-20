Merged districts: CM wants issues being faced by LG reps addressed

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Friday directed the authorities concerned to take concrete steps for immediate resolution of the basic issues being faced by the tehsil governments in merged districts.

The chief minister was talking to a 13-member delegation of tehsil chairmen from newly merged districts.“All the required staff including tehsil municipal officers be posted in merged districts,” the chief minister said and directed the officials to make arrangements for the offices of local government representatives.

The chief minister said that resolution of public issues of tribal people was one of the top-most priorities of the caretaker government.

“Every Thursday has been reserved for tribal people to directly listen to their problems and take steps for their immediate resolution,” he said. Earlier, the delegation apprised him of the issues being faced by local governments in merged districts.

The delegation informed the chief minister about the issues being faced by local representatives which include unavailability of offices and other basic facilities for tehsil chairmen, shortage of Tehsil Municipal officers and other staff in merged districts.

The delegates said that due to lack of staff in tehsil municipal administrations, the office work of local governments is suffering, adding that local government’s staff are also facing the issue of non-payment of salaries. The tehsil chairman demanded provision of operational grants to TMAs of merged districts to make them sustainable.