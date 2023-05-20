Local traders to show solidarity with armed forces on May 26

Rawalpindi:Chairman of Anjuman Shahriyan Zahid Bakhtawari has said that they will take out a rally to show solidarity with armmed forces of the country, from Liaquat Bagh to Faizabad on May 26, says a press release.

Traders from all over the city will attend our rally. The attack on GHQ was attack on the whole of Pakistan, and was a conspiracy to weaken the country. We stand with Pakistan Army, he said. “We have only one ideology, our ideology is Pakistan and Pakistan Army.”

Pakistan Army is our redline, do not cross it, Anjuman Traders and Anjuman Shahryan have no party, he warned.No one should not try to cross the redline, if anyone does the results would not be good.

Addressing the joint press conference of Rawalpindi Anjuman Tajran and Anjuman Shahriyan Rawalpindi on this occasion, President Sharjeel Mir has said that political instability is increasing in the country today, and no one will be allowed to shake the foundation of the country.

Pakistan came into being on the two-nation theory. The country has been in development for 20-25 years. It has been 40 years that the theory has ended.

GHQ is our aorta, because of Pakistan Army we sleep fearlessly.Our jawans sacrificed their lives in at Kargil and other borders as well to save the country and people.You are pelting stones at the soldiers of this army who wants to touch them, we will cut off his hand, our redline is our Pakistan.He expressed these views during the press conference.