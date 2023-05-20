Regional CCIs to be taken on board for industrial estate

Islamabad:Minister of Industry and Commerce of Punjab S. M. Tanveer, said that Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Chakwal chambers of commerce and industry would be taken on board to set up a new industrial estate in the region to promote industrialisation and provide employment opportunities to the youth, says a press release.

He said that the Punjab government has already identified four sites for setting up a new industrial estate in the region on the demand of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), so the three chambers should soon reach a consensus on site to execute this important project. He said this while addressing a reception organised by Chakwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kallar Kahar.

Bilal Afzal, Punjab’s Excise and Communications Minister said that 10 km Bhawan Road has been completed in Chakwal district while Kallar Kahar Chowah Saidan Shah Road will be completed soon. He said that Chakwal-Talagang Road and other roads of the district would also be rehabilitated. He said that the Punjab government is focusing on roads as the improved roads network would facilitate the people and promote the business activities.

Chakwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Waqar Bakhtawari said that Neela Dulla location in Chakwal is the most suitable place for setting up a new industrial estate as this place provides easy access to investors of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and other surrounding areas. So, the establishment of new industrial estate at this location should be given serious consideration. He also apprised the Ministers of Punjab about the key issues of the business community and sought their cooperation to address them.