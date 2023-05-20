Govt urged to increase taxes on non-essential items

Islamabad:The government needs to increase taxes on non-essential items like cigarettes to make up for budget deficit, a network of academic researchers and professionals demanded.

It applauded the government’s decision to put a Federal Excise Duty (FED) on cigarettes before the budget. Different reports cited, that the FED has generated an additional 11.3 billion FED revenue in fiscal year 2022-23 which is an increase of 9.7% from the previous year. It says that a report has mentioned that an additional 4.4 billion VAT revenue was obtained in fiscal year 2022-23 which is an increase of 11.5% from the previous year.

Quoting a recent report, it says, “This additional 15.7 billion revenue makes up 0.201% of GDP which is a significant boost for a struggling economy like Pakistan.”

An expert from International Islamic University, said that the increase in taxes on cigarettes leads to a decrease in their consumption. “Hence,” he said, “the government meets two targets with one such decision. On the one hand, it generates more money and on the other it cuts down the resources that otherwise would have been used on tobacco-related diseases.”