Pakistani delegation attends Education World Forum

Islamabad:An eight-member Pakistani delegation attended the Education World Forum, 2023 to address key issues and education system challenges, and discuss sustainable solutions with education ministers, experts and civil society members from all over the world.

Titled ‘New Beginnings: Nurturing Learning Culture, Building Resilience, Promoting Sustainability’, the forum was focused on global challenges in education and the lessons learnt from recent disruptions, and sustainable solutions to build resilience in communities, organisations and education systems. Held in London from May 8 to 11, the Education World Forum was attended by more than 140 education ministers from different countries.

Led by the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain, the Pakistani delegation included ministers for education, and officeholders from Sindh, Baluchistan, and Gilgit Baltistan. Representatives of the British High Commission, Pakistan and British Council, Pakistan accompanied the delegation.

Minister Tanveer Hussain met the UK’s Minister of State (Development and Africa), the Rt Hon Andrew Mitchell MP, and addressed the plenary session on the importance of balance between compliance and creativity among learners and students. The delegation attended multiple sessions including a session on higher education with Mark Eastwood – UK’s Trade Envoy for Pakistan and Sir Steve Smith – UK Government’s International Education Champion. The delegation also met with Scott McDonald – CEO of the British Council, and Nick Gibbs – UK’s Minister of State (Education).

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, UNICEF Office of Research-Innocenti, and the World Bank’s flagship research intuitive ‘Global Education Evidence Advisory Panel (GEEAP)’ also launched its new report during the forum.

Development Director, British High Commission, Pakistan, Jo Moir added: ‘The Education World Forum was a unique opportunity for Pakistan and all our global partners to work together to improve foundational learning. Evidence shared during the Education World Forum, including from Pakistan, shows that children learn better if their parents are aware of the long-term economic benefits of education, if they receive the right kind of educational stimulation from early childhood and if education providers focus on foundational literacy and numeracy skills.’

Pakistan has received the largest UK investment in education globally over the last decade (2011-12 to 2022) of £900 million. The UK’s support has benefited 4.5 million children including 2.1 million girls in gaining education, developed skills of teachers, upgraded teaching facilities and improved public sector’s resource spending.