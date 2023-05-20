NHMP to resolve staff issues

IslamabadDeputy Inspector General (DIG) National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) North Zone Muhammad Yusuf Malik issued directives for addressing staffers'' problems.
During the meeting, the relevant officers and employees informed the Zonal Commander about their problems, said a press release issued here on Friday."Departmental issues of officers and employees should be resolved immediately," the DIG said during a meeting in the Zonal Office here. DIG issued instructions to the relevant officers for immediate action to resolve the problems of the officers and employees.
