Saturday May 20, 2023
Islamabad

Distinction

By Our Correspondent
May 20, 2023

Islamabad:Shahzad Saleem Abbasi, a student of Abasyn University, completed his MS degree under the supervision of Dr. Irfan Zafar, Chairman of Project Management Department, says a press release.The title of his paper was ‘A Novel approach for analysis of career opportunities in orphans.’