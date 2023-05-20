Role to empower women through entrepreneurship lauded

Islamabad:Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) hosted a reception in honour of SM Tanveer, Minister of Industries and Commerce, Government of Punjab which was attended by leaders of the business community, women entrepreneurs and government officials.

Speaking at the occasion, SM Tanveer said that women empowerment is at the top of the government’s agenda without which the dream of national development cannot be achieved.

SM Tanveer said that IWCCI is one of the most effective women's chambers in the country which is playing a laudable role to empower women through entrepreneurship and that the government will extend all possible help towards this noble cause.

Providing business skills training is a basic step toward empowering women entrepreneurs, but to truly achieve transformative change, training programs need to address constraints facing women, he added.

SM Tanveer said that financial and digital literacy is very important to empower women as we have one of the lowest rates of female entrepreneurship in the world, with only one per cent of women owning a business. He said that women are also stepping into the manufacturing sector and assured that women will get space in the industrial zones.

Speaking at the occasion, Shahzad Ali Malik, Chairman of United Business Group and others said that women empowerment is a challenge in Pakistan but it’s necessary to improve the economic landscape in the country. They urged the government to simplify policies and provide an enabling environment for small businesses run by women.

Samina Fazil said that current women’s economic empowerment interventions are not enough to overcome all obstacles facing female entrepreneurs. Men and women entrepreneurs face inherently different constraints including psychological and cultural factors. Female entrepreneurs are often lacking in access to financial and human capital which impedes business growth, she added.

Samina Fazil said that the success of female entrepreneurs depends on their personal traits and entrepreneurial skills, and how institutions and stakeholders support them.