SOPs made to ensure provision of clean water in capital

Islamabad:The civic agency has made Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure provision of clean water at all filtration plants in the federal capital.

According to the details, a total of 103 filtration plants are fully functional out of which 18 filtration plants in I series, G series and F series were built last year under a new water supply plan approved by the CDA Board.

The date of change of filter and also its expiry date will be displayed at the water filtration plants so that the consumers can keep vigil over it. A checklist having complete record will also be prominently displayed at every filtration plant.

It has been decided that sub-engineers would daily visit water filtration plants and submit report directly to the Chairman’s office. To further strengthen the monitoring mechanism, the concerned assistant director would also visit the filtration plants on alternate days while twice a week visit by the concerned deputy director has also been made mandatory.

The tests of the water supplied from the filtration plants will be conducted on a regular basis every month by the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) so that clean drinking water can be provided to the residents as per the hygiene norms.

The civic agency had outsourced the operation and maintenance of these water filtration plants in 2013 including change of filters and other components, water testing and presence of operators to contractors with an aim to ensure provision of clean drinking water.

An official said "We have a clear water management plan for the summer season but it also needs cooperation of the residents because they have to wisely use clean drinking water. The water filtration plants now have new filters that will improve quality of water being supplied to the residents."