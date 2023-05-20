‘Patient management system lies in strengthening P&SHC’

Rawalpindi:The Minister Health, Dr Jamal Nasir, has said that strengthening primary and secondary healthcare (P&SHC) is a key to reduce patients’ load in the teaching hospitals, says a press release.

The minister health was addressing the 2nd Consultative Joint External Evaluation (JEE), Pakistan. The JEE mission is touring Pakistan to assess and gauge the healthcare system, besides reviewing the progress in the technical areas specified by the WHO. Dr Jamal Nasir said that the department has provided 200 new ambulances and over 300 ultrasound machines to BHUs and RHCs to provide mother and child healthcare at local level.

He maintained that the WHO’s targets specified in health sector would be achieved at all cost within the stipulated period. The specialised health minister, Dr Javed Akram while extending felicitations to the WHO, Ministry of National Health Services and the PSHD for organising the consultative meeting of the JEE.

He called for launch of effective mechanism to protect people from fatal and lethal disease. He maintained that modern research and technology are in vogue to prevent people from dangerous diseases. Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan said that the target set by the federal government in health sector would be achieved. The JEE mission is headed by Dr Dalia Samhouri, Dr Chokri Arfa, Dr Elizabeth Taylor, Dr John Woodford, Dr Maria J Martin’s and Dr Majid Ali.