4 bike lifters arrested

CIA Civil Lines police arrested four bike lifters and recovered 22 motorcycles, mobile phones and illegal weapons from them. The accused were identified as Kashif, Azam, Faisal, and Adnan.

Road accidents

At least eight people died, whereas 1,267 were injured in 1,215 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 695 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Motorbikes were involved in majority of (72%) road accidents. Further, the analysis showed that 623 drivers, 47 underage drivers, 159 pedestrians, and 493 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 266 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 273 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 83 in Multan with 82 victims and at third Faisalabad with 78 road accidents and 73 victims. The details further revealed that 1,267 victims were affected by road accidents including 1,029 males & 246 females.