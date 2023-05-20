Health screening of 58pc cops completed

LAHORE:The health screening of the police force is underway across the province. DIG Establishment Dr Inam Waheed on Friday informed that the target of health screening of 50 percent of the force was given by IG Punjab till May 15 and so far health screening of more than 58 percent (1 lakh 20 officers and officials) have been completed. He said that as a result of the health screening, the facts about the officers and personnel suffering from various diseases have been revealed. Likewise, hepatitis B&C, blood sugar, high blood pressure and cancer were diagnosed among employees. He said that the treatment of the affected officers and personnel would be started as soon as the health screening process is completed. He further said that the process of health screening of the force is being conducted on an annual basis. 76 traffic wardens promoted The promotion process of traffic wardens and Fingerprint Bureau Branch serving in various districts is in progress. Additional IG Establishment stated this in a message here on Friday. He said that the establishment branch has promoted 76 traffic wardens to the position of senior traffic wardens by completing the official process day and night. The long-standing issue of pending promotions of the fingerprint bureau employees has also been resolved and 11 forensic experts of the fingerprint branch have been promoted to the next scale and approval has been granted.