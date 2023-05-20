Degrees distributed among 65 Sociology graduates

LAHORE:Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that the role of sociology subject is very important in solving the problems of the changing society.

He was addressing a convocation organised by Punjab University Institute of Social and Cultural Studies here on Friday. Former Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Prof Dr M Nizamuddin, Director ISCS Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar, faculty members, students and their parents were present on this occasion.

Degrees were distributed among 65 students of BS Sociology (4-year Programme) from 2018-22 at the convocation. Dr Khalid Mahmood, in his address, said that even in the era of science and technology, the importance of the subject of sociology has not decreased.

He said that the students were known as PU’s ambassadors. They should shine the name of the university and Pakistan with their work and character.

He said that many students who graduated from PU were making a name in the world.

Dr Nizam said that the students who get the degree of sociology would play an active role for the welfare of the society. He said that one had to learn from difficulties in the field and move forward.

Sociology was a special kind of subject and the students could simultaneously get opportunities in other fields including social sciences, researching, teaching etc. Dr Rubeena Zakar said that today was a memorable day for the graduates because they were leaving the university with very good memories.

She said that the department would continue to play its role in solving the problems of the society. Our students had also been participating in the WHO survey, which would help them in their professional life, she added.