Wasa starts desilting Nullah Leh

Rawalpindi:On the directions of Secretary Housing and Urban Development (Punjab), Superintendent Engineer Public Health Engineering Department Gujranwala Division Qaisar Rashid has visited Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), Rawalpindi to check the machinery. The concerned officer has showed complete satisfaction on the machinery of Wasa here on Friday.

After complete satisfaction, the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has started clearing and cleaning of Nullah Leh to avoid flooding during monsoon.The Superintendent Engineer Public Health Engineering Department Gujranwala Division has visited (Wasa) Rawalpindi as a third party. Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director Muhammad Tanvir and Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Saleem Ashraf were also present on the occasion and given a complete briefing.