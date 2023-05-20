Wasa starts desilting Nullah Leh

Rawalpindi:On the directions of Secretary Housing and Urban Development (Punjab), Superintendent Engineer Public Health Engineering Department Gujranwala Division Qaisar Rashid has visited Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), Rawalpindi to check the machinery. The concerned officer has showed complete satisfaction on the machinery of Wasa here on Friday.
After complete satisfaction, the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has started clearing and cleaning of Nullah Leh to avoid flooding during monsoon.The Superintendent Engineer Public Health Engineering Department Gujranwala Division has visited (Wasa) Rawalpindi as a third party. Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director Muhammad Tanvir and Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Saleem Ashraf were also present on the occasion and given a complete briefing.
CIA Civil Lines police arrested four bike lifters and recovered 22 motorcycles, mobile phones and illegal weapons from...
LAHORE:The Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies , Lahore, Friday conducted a seminar on harnessing the vast...
LAHORE:The health screening of the police force is underway across the province. DIG Establishment Dr Inam Waheed on...
LAHORE:Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that the role of sociology subject is very...
LAHORE:Punjab has achieved 88pc recovery in terms of transfer fees across the province, and a certain recovery of 60...
LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore and Lahore Development Authority Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited Walk n...