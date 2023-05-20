‘Walk n Shop Arena to be prime source of attraction’

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited Walk n Shop Arena at Khayanban-e-Ferdousi, Johar Town on Friday. Talking on this occasion, the commissioner said that Walk and Shop Arena will be the prime source of attraction for the investors. He also reviewed the steps taken to present the Arena for auction. “Constructed on the global patterns, the Walk n Shop Arena will be presented for the auction soon”.

Commissioner Lahore said that the arena will feature prime facilities for families like entertainment zone for kids, zip line, roller coaster, amusement park and other fun activities. Local and foreign companies will be contacted for investment in it, he added. LDA Chief Engineer, Additional DG Housing and Project Director briefed that the State of the Art Walk n Shop Arena is built on 130 canals of land. It has Italian, American, Chinese, Spanish, and Mughal style pavilions. Project team briefed that the arena has 84 units of different sizes, rooftop spaces for restaurants business with different thematic options, and parking facility available for more than 500 vehicles.

Additional Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, DG Headquarters Imran Ali, Additional DG Housing Syed Munawar Bukhari, Director Housing X Rabeel Butt, Chief Town Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas, Project Director and other relevant officers were also present on this occasion.