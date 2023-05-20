Man stabbed to death over old enmity

LAHORE:A 50-year-old man was stabbed to death over an old enmity in Kahna on Friday. Reportedly, the victim M Niaz, a resident of Gajjumatta, had a dispute with his relatives Naeem and Ali. They on the day of the incident after a brief exchange of words attacked him. They stabbed him with a sharp edged weapon leaving the victim injured.

He was shifted to hospital for treatment but could not survive. Police removed the body to the morgue and were investigating the matter further. In another incident reported in Kahna, a man was shot at and injured during a robbery. The victim, identified as M Saleem, was going somewhere when the unidentified suspected robbers intercepted him and opened firing at him. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.

Three arrested over bid to steal Wapda transformer Dolphin Force arrested three men for trying to steal a transformer in the limits of Qila Gujjar Singh police area here on Friday. The accused pretending to be Wapda officials were stealing a transformer when Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) informed the Dolphin Force about the activity. The police arrested the accused identified as Shams, Akash, and Irfan and impounded the truck (MNI 542/15) used in transformer theft attempt.

4 bike lifters arrested:

CIA Civil Lines police arrested four bike lifters and recovered 22 motorcycles, mobile phones and illegal weapons from them. The accused were identified as Kashif, Azam, Faisal, and Adnan.

Road accidents:

At least eight people died, whereas 1,267 were injured in 1,215 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 695 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Motorbikes were involved in majority of (72%) road accidents. Further, the analysis showed that 623 drivers, 47 underage drivers, 159 pedestrians, and 493 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 266 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 273 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 83 in Multan with 82 victims and at third Faisalabad with 78 road accidents and 73 victims.

The details further revealed that 1,267 victims were affected by road accidents including 1,029 males & 246 females.