Pakistan, China enjoying ideal relations: minister

LAHORE:Pakistan, China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) and All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises Association (APCEA) organised an event to celebrate diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of Local Government and Community Development Ibrahim Hassan Murad said that the government believed the bilateral relationship between the two neighbouring countries is characterized by feelings of mutual trust, respect and goodwill towards each other. Both the countries are enjoying ideal relations. He observed that the PCJCCI and APCEA are doing remarkable work for the promotion friendly relations between the two countries.

Consul General China Zhao Shiren stated that the combination of Chinese technological advancements and Pakistan’s natural and human resources can bring revolutionary changes in the region. It is quite clear that (CPEC) is the strongest pillar of economic, commercial and cultural connectivity between Pakistan and China.

Chairperson, All Pakistan Chinese Enterprises' Association Sunny Yang shared that our friendship started almost 70 years ago and it has been further strengthened with every passing decade. The rising of China as an international economic power is proving beneficial for Pakistan with every passing day.

Along with the governments of both the countries, the business leaderships of private sectors are also playing an important role in strengthening economic relations. PCJCCI President Moazzam Ali Ghurki in his welcome address said that Pakistan and China established these relations on May 21, 1951 and these ties have been strengthened with each passing day and year.

PCJCCI Vice President Hamza Khalid said that while highlighting the importance of CPEC in the ongoing scenario, PCJCCI facilitated this development regime by overcoming the communication barriers by imparting Chinese language to every discipline of society in order to prepare professionals from all walks of life having proficiency in Chinese language.