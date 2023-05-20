Junior hockey team leaves for Oman without NOC

ISLAMABAD: The junior hockey team has left for Salalah (Oman) without getting the NOC from the government which is still in process.

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has made it mandatory for federations to get NOC before touring abroad. Though the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) had applied for the NOC a couple of weeks back, it has yet to receive the final NOC mainly because the federation has already been de-notified.

“We have not issued any NOC to the Federation as yet. The matter has been forwarded to the Interior Ministry for final approval,” one of the IPC Ministry officials when contacted said.

Meanwhile, the 18-member junior team has left for Oman. The Junior Asia Hockey Cup will be played from May 23 to June 1 in Salalah, Oman.

The teams involved in the Junior Asia Hockey Cup have been divided into two pools. Pool A includes Pakistan, India, Japan, Thailand, Chinese Thailand, while Pool B includes Korea, Malaysia, Oman, Bangladesh and Uzbekistan. Pakistan will play its first match against Chinese Taipei on May 23, Thailand on May 24, India on May 27 and Japan on May 29.

The team comprises Ali Raza, Muhammad Faizan. Janjua, Mohammad Abdullah (Captain), Aqeel Ahmed, Arbaaz Ahmed, Ehtisham Aslam, Mohammad Sufyan Khan, Arbaaz Ayaz, Mohammad Murtaza Yaqub, Arshad Liaquat, Ali Murtaza, Zakaria Hayat, Abdul Rehman, Abdul Qayyum Dogar, Abdul Hanan Shahid (Vice Captain), Abdul Wahab, Basharete Ali, Bilal Akram are included. While the standby includes Bilal Khan (goalkeeper), Muhammad Bilal Aslam, Muhammad Baqir, Muhammad Nadeem Khan, Muhammad Adnan and Waqar Ali.