Aqib sets record in 50m prone rifle event, claims gold

KARACHI: Navy’s Aqib Latif set a national record and claimed gold medal in the 50m prone rifle event of National Games at AMU in Jhelum on Friday. He scored 621.7 points while Navy’s M Usman Ghufran Adil won silver and bronze medals, respectively. In the team category of the said event, Navy won gold with new national team record (1848.7) while PAF took silver and Army claimed bronze medal. In the individual category of 10m Air Rifle event for women, Navy’s Mehak Fatima won gold with a national record (627.2) in the qualification round. Army’s Khanza Shahzad took silver medal with a national record in the qualification round (623.9) and finals (248.4) while Army’s Aqsa Shabir grabbed bronze medal. In the team category of the said event, Army won gold with a new team record (1857.5) and Navy claimed silver while HEC took bronze medal.

In the individual category of Trap event, Army’s Aamer Iqbal won gold and Farrukh Nadeem took silver while Zafar-ul-Haq claimed bronze medal. In the team category of the said event, Army won gold, Navy took silver, and PAF claimed bronze medal.

Army were at the top of the medal table with 13 gold, 10 silver, and four bronze medals while Navy with 10 gold, 12 silver and nine bronze medals were second. PAF with one gold one silver and five bronze medals were third and HEC with one silver and three bronze medals stood fourth.