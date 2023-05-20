Federal cabinet defers approval of sports policy 2024-27

ISLAMABAD: The approval of the National Sports Policy by the Cabinet was put on hold Friday following the intervention of a committee member who wanted to go through the document.

The Sports Policy 2024-27 already approved by the prime minister for its final approval by the Cabinet was one of the agenda items during Friday’s meeting. However, an insider has told ‘The News’ that when the prime minister put the New Sports Policy for approval, Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal pointed out that he had yet to go through the document.

The matter was then deferred till the next meeting. The PM had earlier approved its presentation in the Cabinet. Once approved by the Cabinet, the policy will become operational.

“We have yet to go through the document which will take time,” Ahsan Iqbal said during the Cabinet meeting.

A well-informed source in the Ministry for IPC, however, confirmed that the policy will be tabled in the next meeting. “Hopefully the policy will be presented again in the next meeting and it will get through next time,” he said. The salient features of the Sports Policy 2024-27 are to develop and promote sports in Pakistan by encouraging sportspersons, organizing sports tournaments, providing coaching, and improve, sports facilities and all levels, in order to achieve excellence in sports at regional and global levels; Effectively regulate sports bodies, federations, clubs and teams through transparent and streamlined governance so as to depoliticize sports administration and selection; To create greater functional accountability and coordination amongst all provincial and regional stakeholders/interested parties; Restructure the sports governance system in the country; Foster sports culture in the country; Promote sports at the grassroots level with special focus on less developed areas.

-Prepare players for better performance in national and international competitions; Promote sports tourism; To organise international sports events in Pakistan; Organize Sports Leagues in different sports disciplines with collaboration of the private sector; Sport Diplomacy through strengthening international collaboration.

After a critical appraisal of the existing legal framework and National Sports Policy 2005. National Sports Policy 2024-2027 has been deemed under the Constitution and Sports (Development and Control) Ordinance 1962 Furthermore, the new Constitution of PSB has been promulgated and notified in January, 2022 for better sports governance system in the country.

Approval of the Federal Sports Coordination Committee has also been given. Role of Federal Sports Coordination Committee (FSCC); The Federal Sports Coordination Committee (FSCC) will facilitate and coordinate promotion of sports through proactive engagement of Provincial Governments and uniformity of policy for Integration with education; Infrastructure development; Sports fund at provincial level; Conduct of Inter-provincial games; Any other task relating to sports.