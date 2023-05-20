Afridi to represent Pakistan at Over-40 WC

KARACHI: Former all rounder Shahid Afridi will play for Pakistan during the Over-40 World Cup to be held in Karachi from September 23 to October 8 this year.

This was decided at a meeting here the other day. The participants of the meeting were Fawad Ijaz Khan, Chairman Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association, Shahid Afridi, Nadeem Omar, director PVCA, and Zafar Malik, CEO Shahid Afridi Foundation.

The Shahid Afridi Foundation will be the CSR partner for the world cup which will be played among eight teams, including Australia, Canada, USA, UAE, Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia. Former captains Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq will also play for Pakistan.