Newcastle on brink of CL after beating Brighton

LONDON: Callum Wilson scored late on and then laid on another goal as Newcastle won 4-1 at home to Brighton on Thursday to move within sight of Champions League qualification.

Kieran Trippier´s dead-ball skills paved the way for Newcastle to go 2-0 up before half-time at St James´ Park, his crosses leading to an own-goal from Deniz Undav and a headed goal by Dan Burn.

Undav, however, pulled a goal back for Brighton early in the second half. But with the Seagulls pushing for an equaliser, Wilson scored on the counter-attack a minute from full-time before setting up Bruno Guimaraes as the Magpies made it 4-1.

Victory left Newcastle third in the Premier League table and needing just one win from their remaining two league games this season, at home to Leicester on Monday and away to Chelsea, to secure a place among Europe´s elite.

And they will be assured of a top-four finish without having to kick a ball if Liverpool lose to Aston Villa on Saturday. Brighton remained sixth despite this defeat and still in contention for Europa League football next season.

"I think we were excellent in the first half," Newcastle manager Eddie Howe told the BBC. "A really strong performance, probably kicking ourselves we didn´t take some of the chances." As for the prospect of Champions League football, he added: "Yeah (we are close), but it is still so far away. We will enjoy tonight, but then turn our focus towards Leicester. "I think we were just pleased with the performance tonight, to beat a side of their quality. We are not looking too far ahead."

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, fresh from the Seagulls´ impressive 3-0 win at Arsenal, had no complaints about this result. "We deserved to lose the game," he said. "I don´t want to make any excuses. We concede two goals in two set-pieces but we didn´t play well." Howe fielded the same starting XI that featured in last weekend´s 2-2 draw at Leeds with injured duo Sean Longstaff and Jacob Murphy again missing from the squad.