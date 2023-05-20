Lamela heads Sevilla past Juventus into Europa League final

SEVILLE: Erik Lamela propelled Europa League specialists Sevilla into the final once again with a 2-1 victory over Juventus on Thursday, sealing a 3-2 aggregate triumph in a gripping clash.

Lamela headed home in extra-time to complete an impressive comeback for the record six-time winners of the competition, who will face Jose Mourinho´s Roma in Budapest on May 31 after they edged past Bayer Leverkusen.

Dusan Vlahovic fired visitors Juventus ahead in the second half, two minutes after coming on as a substitute, but Suso smashed home from outside the area to take the game to extra-time.

Lamela connected perfectly with Bryan Gil´s cross in the 95th minute to delight the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, and Sevilla held on to reach the final for the first time since 2020. "A lot of things went through my head, good moments, bad moments. It was a unique moment," Lamela told Movistar.

"Now we are a step away, it´s a great opportunity. It´s a night I will remember forever, it´s something incredible to play here, in front of all these fans." Defeat is concerning for Juventus, who are second in Serie A but braced for a potential points deduction which could knock them out of the top four. Winning the Europa League would have been another route to Champions League qualification.

Massimiliano Allegri´s side, without the injured Paul Pogba, were significantly better than in the first leg but were eventually overcome by the resilient hosts. Sevilla, who dominated in Turin but were pegged back at the death in the 1-1 draw, shaded the first half at home but Juventus threatened on the counter in a pulsating battle.

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny produced a superb save to claw out a Lucas Ocampos header at his near post. At the other end his counterpart Yassine Bounou produced an equally strong fingertip stop to tip a Moise Kean effort onto the post.

Adrien Rabiot struck for Juventus but Manuel Locatelli was offside and it was disallowed. Sevilla were fuming before half-time when Juan Cuadrado sliced down Oliver Torres on the edge of the box and no penalty was awarded by VAR, despite replays indicating the foul began in the area.

Juventus could have taken the lead early in the second half but Rabiot flashed a shot narrowly wide. Gleison Bremer´s header scraped the outside of the post as the Italians pushed harder to break the deadlock.

Shortly after replacing Kean, Vlahovic made Juventus´ pressure count as he burst away from two Sevilla defenders and dinked the ball neatly past Bounou. However Sevilla substitute Suso levelled from outside the area, carving out some space before launching a rocket into the top corner.