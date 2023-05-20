Drug peddler arrested in Rangers, ANF’s joint operation

The Rangers and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) apprehended a suspect involved in drug peddling on Friday. The joint operation was carried out on intelligence information in the Daud Chowrangi area. According to a spokesperson for the Rangers, the arrested man had been identified as Abdul Rehman. The suspect, upon interrogation, admitted to being involved in drug supply across various areas of Karachi. With the help of the information provided by the suspect, law enforcement agencies conducted an operation in Sherpao Colony and seized a significant quantity of narcotics. The seized drugs included 228 kilogrammes (kg) of hashish and 1kg heroin. Additionally, a pistol and ammunition were also confiscated. The street value of the recovered drugs is estimated to be around Rs15 million.