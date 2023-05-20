Sindh govt, World Bank review $3.5 billion development portfolio

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine in a meeting at the CM House on Friday reviewed the overall $3.5 billion World Bank development portfolio against which $123 million are expected to be released by June 30, 2023.

Mobility project

Under the project, two bridges, including the existing Jam Sadiq Bridge and a new bridge to be dedicated to the bus rapid transit (BRT) system buses were supposed to be renovated or built.

The Sindh Planning & Development Board chairman told the meeting that the bidders for the project had submitted technical and financial proposals and the technical evaluation would be submitted for mutual discussion to finalise the project.

BRT Corridor

The meeting was told that the BRT corridor phase I in Karachi was being reviewed in respect of station designs, pavement designs, and overhead and underpass structures. Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon said the consultant had been directed to ensure road safety access for disabled people and the maintenance of green areas for the project.

Solar energy

The Sindh solar energy project has been launched for $100 million. The CM said a revised PC-1 of the project had been sent to the Central Development Working Party for approval so that the project could be restructured and extended.

The planning and development board chairman said there were 33 selected sites for the project, of which the solarisation of 25 had been completed. Of the eight remaining sites, seven were almost complete.

Neighbourhood project

The board chairman informed the meeting that most of the sub-projects under the Karachi Neighbourhood Improvement Projects had already been completed, inaugurated and opened to the public. It was said that only a few of the sub-projects were in the final phase of completion.

Flood rehabilitation

The meeting was told that the assessment of flood damages had been completed in all the districts of the province, and based on the completion of the damage assessment, the rehabilitation plan and its complete costing had been accordingly prepared.