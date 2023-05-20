Mirpurkhas Education Board’s failure to conduct supplementary exams leaves students worried

The Mirpurkhas Education Board has affected the future of thousands of students by not conducting the 2022 supplementary exams, The News has learnt.

Last year, the board had announced the matriculation and intermediate exam results with an unjustified delay, in which thousands of students failed. However, it did not conduct the supplementary exams afterwards.

Students kept visiting the board office in the hope that the supplementary exams would be announced and they would be promoted to higher classes, but in vain.

The Mirpurkhas Education Board was supposed to conduct matric science and arts exams (Regular and Private), Intermediate pre-medical, pre-engineering, science general, commerce (Regular and Private) and Arts (Regular and Private) supplementary exams for 2022 in which thousands of students had to participate.

During that period, Deputy Secretary Ghulam Ahmad, a BS-18 officer, and Qazi Fazal, a BS-17 officer, had the charge of controller while the post of controller is only for a BS-19 officer. Similarly, during the period, Chairman Mirpurkhas Education Board Professor Barkat Hyderi had the additional charge of the chairman of the Hyderabad Board. While he was holding the charge of two different boards, only the Hyderabad Board was able to conduct the matriculation and intermediate supplementary examination, while the students under the Mirpurkhas Board have suffered and their career has been put at risk due to negligence on the part of inexperienced and junior officials of the Mirpurkhas Board.

While talking to The News, Prof Barkat Hyderi said that the board is facing a poor state of affairs due to lack of funds, and also the number of failing students was not as much high as was in the Hyderabad region. “Lack of funds was so acute that we were unable to conduct the supplementary examinations in the Mirpurkhas region,” he said.

Prof Hyderi said all the failing students have now been given an opportunity to participate in the Annual Examinations of 2023. It should be remembered that the Universities and Boards Department under its Minister Ismail Rahu has shown no interest in improving the sorry state of affairs in various educational boards in Sindh and ad-hocism has become the order of the day.

Various permanent posts of controllers, secretaries and audit officers in eight education boards of Sindh have been lying vacant for the last five years, while five education boards are also without a permanent chairman.

The situation is so bad that that the notifications issued by the Universities and Boards Department, Government of Sindh, are not being implemented in letter and spirit, which raises serious questions on the authority of the government.

Shaukat Ali Khanzada, secretary of the Hyderabad Board, was repatriated to the College Education Department 12 days ago, yet he has not relinquished the charge yet. Similarly, a few other officers are still in the boards though their notifications of repatriation have been issued weeks and months ago.