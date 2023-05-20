13,000 hazardous dairy milk-boosting hormone injections seized

Personnel of the Pakistan Customs Intelligence have seized a large quantity of injections that contain a genetically engineered hormone to enhance milk production in buffaloes and cows

Officials said cows and buffalos are given milk-enhancing injections, but such milk causes a low immunity level in humans, leading to several diseases. Ailments such as flu, hair loss, obesity, high cholesterol and sometimes kidney failure are the most common results of this.

This milk also results in early maturity in children, the said, adding that in view of their heinous effects on human lives, the Pakistan government has imposed a strict ban on the import of these injections.

Syed Irfan Ali, a senior official of the Pakistan Customs, said that credible information was received at the Directorate of Customs Intelligence, Karachi, that an organised network was involved in smuggling milk-enhancing injections from different countries of the world.

These injections are temporarily stored at various locations in the city and then supplied to animal farms where these are used to artificially increase milk in cows and buffalos, he said, adding that a tip-off was received that a large quantity of these injections are being carried by a person in a box near Regent Plaza Hotel, Sharea Faisal, for its delivery to a marketing person for their onward supply to buyers.

The Pakistan Customs is not only responsible for collecting revenue for the federal government, but is also responsible for the protection of society by curbing the smuggling of harmful medicines and drugs, expired food items, etc. Therefore, pursuant to this information, a team comprising officers of the Anti-Smuggling Organization was immediately constituted by the Directorate of Customs Intelligence, Karachi, an important arm of the Pakistan Customs.

The team reached the aforesaid location and spotted a suspicious person, Muhammad Ali alias Ali Gatha, carrying the box. He was asked about the contents in the box; however, instead of giving any reply the person ran away. He was chased for a short distance and was then apprehended by the Customs Intelligence staff.

When the box was opened in his presence, 5,105 injections were found wrapped in plastic sheets. The person disclosed claimed ownership of the injections. He could justify why he possessed the injections when their import was banned.

During the subsequent interrogation, he disclosed that he and his partner, namely Mustafa Sikandar alias Mustafa Motiwala, smuggled these injections from different airports of the country and were supplyin them to veterinary practitioners and other persons involved in the business.

Accordingly, Muhammad Ali was arrested and an FIR was lodged in the court of the speciajudge customs. The court granted remand of the accused for further investigation.

Muhammad Ali provided information about the whereabouts of his partner, Mustafa Sikander, who was located near Seaview, Clifton, and arrested. He was presented before the court of the special judge customs and his remand was also obtained.

Syed Irfan Ali said that during the course of investigations, it was learnt that a stock of illegally smuggled injections was present in a house situated in Nazimabad. The house was found with the technical support of a sister intelligence agency and a warrant under Section 162 of the Custom Act 1969 for its search was obtained from a judicial magistrate. The house was raided and 8,000 milk-boosting injections were recovered.

A person, namely Muneeb Ahmed, was arrested and the injections were seized under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act. Investigations also revealed that these injections are supplied by the accused to a veterinary doctor, namely Hemon Das, who supplies them in different areas of the city, especially in and around Bhains Colony, Super Highway, Karachi.

The veterinary doctor was arrested on the night of May 17, 2023 in Memon Goth. The physical remand of both Muneeb Ahmad and Heman Das has been obtained. The total value of the 13,000 seized injections is estimated to be Rs36 million.

Director General Customs Intelligence Faiz Ahmad appreciated the efforts of the Directorate of Customs Intelligence, Karachi and directed a 360-degree investigation into this very serious matter so that the smugglers, their accomplices at airports, inland carriers and suppliers and end-users of banned milk-enhancing injections could be traced and arrested, and the whole chain of perpetrators, their partners and supporters could be brought to justice.