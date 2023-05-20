Six die in accidents

In a series of unfortunate incidents that unfolded on Friday, six individuals lost their lives in separate mishaps, including electrocutions, road accidents, drowning, and an elevator accident.

Two people lost their lives due to electrocution. In Gulshan-e-Iqbal, an electrocution incident claimed the life of a 30-year-old man identified as Shahzad, son of Muhammad Irshad. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH). Investigations were under way to determine the exact cause of the electrocution.

In another electrocution incident, a 22-year-old young man, Mujeeb Khan, son of Ashiq Ali, lost his life at his house near Rozi Goth in Surjani Town. The family took the body from Abbasi Shaheed Hospital without allowing medico-legal formalities.

Two teenage boys lost their lives in separate road accidents in the city. In Surjani Town’s KDA Flat area, a speeding vehicle fatally crushed a motorcyclist identified as 15-year-old Ayan, son of Abrar.

The body of the victim was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Similarly, a 13-year-old boy lost his life in a traffic accident near Steel Town's Naseerabad Shah Nawaz Goth area. Police said the victim was a resident of the same area. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Meanwhile, a youth drowned while bathing at the Hawkesbay beach. The Edhi marine team recovered the body from the sea. The deceased was identified as 20-year-old Azhar, son of Amir. He had gone to the beach with his friends for a picnic.

In another tragic incident, a person lost his life due to suffocation after getting stuck in an elevator in Kharadar. The police reported that the deceased, 55-year-old Asif, son of Usman, was a resident of the same apartment building.